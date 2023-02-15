Madonna Looks Strong in Corset and Fishnets in an Instagram Photo & Slams Haters: “I don’t believe in limitations”

Everything Madonna does makes news, so it’s hardly surprising that she was the center of attention after she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of “Unholy” at the Grammys. Well, the 64-year-old isn’t here for the haters’ comments, thank you very much, and is instead focused on releasing some behind-the-scenes video from the big night.

Madonna casually posted a photo of herself posing with Sam in a corset and fishnets on her Instagram Stories. As she stands next to Sam, Madonna flaunts miles of toned legs, strong arms, and a cool-girl smile.

That same photo appeared in a new Instagram post in which she chastised those who criticized her for having a “new face.”

After saying that it was an “honor” to present Kim and Sam, she took people to task. “Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous.”

Then, Madonna reminded everyone that she’s…friggin’ Madonna. “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” she said. “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

While Madonna does not appear to be your average 64-year-old, she has made it *very* known that she works hard to be super strong and healthy. She previously told Newsweek that she likes to go hard at the gym. “It’s all in your head…It’s called will, it’s called no one’s gonna stop me,” she said. “How I stay in shape is I don’t believe in limitations.”

Madonna has also posted multiple Instagram posts of herself doing Pilates, including this one of her working her booty and core on the Reformer.

Madge works with a number of trainers, one of whom, Craig Smith, has told People that she works out six days a week. The two concentrate on body weight training, including “dance to tone the entire body, plus a mix of asana yoga, Bar Method, and a lot of hybrid Pilates programs to give her arms that nice, sleek look.”

Madonna also uses lighter weights to get those defined arms. “We never go over 5 pounds,” Smith said. “The range is from 2 to 5 pounds.” The Queen of Pop ended her most recent Instagram on this note: “Bow down, b*tches.” Madonna, keep doing you! Don’t let the haters get you down.