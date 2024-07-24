Adidas Pulls Olympic-Themed Ad Campaign Featuring Bella Hadid Amid Controversy

Adidas’s recent ad campaign for retro running shoes inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympics, featuring Bella Hadid, has sparked significant controversy and criticism. As a result, the German-based brand has decided to pull the campaign.

The controversy centers around Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent, being the face of a campaign tied to the Munich Olympics. The 1972 games are remembered for a tragic event where a Palestinian militant group attacked and murdered Israeli athletes, coaches, and a German police officer. This connection drew criticism from Israel and Jewish organizations, prompting Adidas to respond.

On July 21, Adidas issued its second public apology on social media for the “negative impact” of the campaign. “Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign,” the brand stated on its Instagram story. “These connections are not meant and we apologize for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world.” Adidas described the incident as “an unintentional mistake.”

The brand extended its apologies to Hadid and others featured in the campaign, including rapper A$AP Nast and soccer player Jules Koundé, for “any negative impact on them.” Adidas announced it is “revising the campaign.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Adidas for further comment but has yet to receive a response.

The second apology followed a report by Us Weekly that Hadid had hired lawyers to consider legal action against Adidas. The report indicated that Hadid was upset with the brand’s “lack of public accountability” for a campaign that associated her with the tragic events of the 1972 Munich Games. An insider criticized Adidas for inadequate vetting of the campaign. TMZ also reported Hadid’s consideration of legal action, though her representative did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, has been vocal in her support for Palestine and criticism of Israel, especially amid the Israel-Hamas conflict that intensified last October. Hadid and her sister Gigi donated $1 million to support Palestinian relief efforts.

Adidas first apologized on July 19, stating it would be “revising the remainder of the campaign” and removing related social media posts. Hadid also removed campaign images from her Instagram.

“The Adidas Originals SL72 campaign unites a broad range of partners to celebrate our lightweight running shoe, designed more than 50 years ago and worn in sport and culture around the world,” an Adidas spokesperson said. “We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events — though these are completely unintentional — and we apologize for any upset or distress caused. As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do.”

