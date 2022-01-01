One-Of-A-Kind Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Grande Complication Bacchus

The latest grand complication watch of Vacheron Constantin is the Les Cabinotiers Grande Complication Bacchus, a double-sided wristwatch that combines watchmaking expertise with artistic crafts. It’s a one-of-a-kind double-sided engraved and gem-set watch boasting 16 complications.

Image Courtesy: vacheron-constantin

The Les Cabinotiers Grande Complication Bacchus is based on a theme of astronomy and mythology with hand-engraved vine leaf decoration on its 47mm 18k pink gold case, which is set with ruby grape clusters in a nod to the Greco-Roman god of wine and festivity.

The decorative work over the caseband, bezel, and case back took more than 300 hours in a process that saw the watch passed back and forward between engraver and setter. Even the folding clasp and pin buckle that was created for the watch required a week’s work.

The watch uses an in-house 839-component caliber 2755 GCC16 minute repeater and tourbillon movement and splits the indications of its 16 astronomy and calendar-related complications over two dials.

Featured complications include a perpetual calendar, leap year indicator, minute repeater, power reserve for both movement and minute repeater, equation of time, sunrise and sunset times adjusted to a specific city, sidereal time as a rotating disc on the reverse, ages, and phases of the moon and zodiac signs.

Vacheron isn’t letting on how much they’d accept for the watch or whether it’s even for sale or the result of a private commission.