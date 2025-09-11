Whoopi Goldberg jokes about Bills and Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Whoopi Goldberg has no plans to walk away from The View. The Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight that retirement just is not on the table for her, even after 18 seasons on the hit daytime show.

“I can’t afford to retire,” Goldberg admitted in the interview published Tuesday. “If you don’t marry well, you got to keep working.”

The star has been married three times but has made it clear in recent years that she is happier being single. When the reporter suggested she was established enough to step away, Goldberg shot that down quickly. “No, not by now. Not yet,” she said. Then she laughed and added, “I gotta keep paying those bills baby.”

Whoopi Goldberg says she is not retiring from The View because she has bills to pay (Photo by Getty Images)

Goldberg has been a co-host of The View since 2007, joining Joy Behar who has been on the show since 1997. And just like her colleague, Behar is not ready to call it quits either. At 83, Behar told Entertainment Tonight she still feels the pull to keep creating. “Creative people don’t retire, they don’t resign, they just keep going,” she said.

The View kicked off its 29th season this week with Goldberg, Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro all back at the table. The show continues to dominate daytime television, holding onto its title as the most-watched talk show for five years straight. Viewers tune in for their mix of politics, pop culture, and personal stories, a formula that has kept audiences loyal through decades of changes.

On their first day back after the summer break, the women dove straight into controversy, tearing apart Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s congressional hearing on his anti-vaccine stances. The debate lasted 15 minutes as they grilled his policies and weighed in on how the Secretary of Health and Human Services handled the heated exchange.

For Goldberg and Behar, the show is clearly still a place where they feel energized and connected. Both see themselves not as winding down their careers but as continuing to push forward, whether it is sparring over politics or swapping personal stories that strike a chord with viewers.

As Goldberg put it, stepping away just is not realistic right now. Bills have to be paid, and she does not shy away from saying that out loud. Behar echoes that same attitude, tying her drive not to financial need but to the creative itch that retirement simply cannot scratch.

With both women firmly committed, fans can expect the familiar mix of laughs, clashes, and blunt honesty that has made The View such a staple of daytime TV. And if Goldberg has her way, she will be cashing those paychecks and keeping the conversation going for years to come.