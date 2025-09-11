Doctors Warn Against False Claims Linking Tylenol Use In Pregnancy To Autism

Doctors are pushing back against reports that the federal government may soon suggest a link between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism, warning that the claim is not supported by science and could put pregnant people’s health at risk.

“Not only is it false to say Tylenol causes autism, it’s really dangerous,” said Dr. Bhaskari Burra, an OBGYN in Asheville, North Carolina. “If people are hesitant to take Tylenol in pregnancy, it’s really concerning.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the claim is expected to appear in a Health and Human Services report that has not yet been released. The department is currently led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a well-known vaccine skeptic.

Acetaminophen, widely known under the brand name Tylenol, is one of the only over-the-counter medications considered safe for pain and fever during pregnancy. While some past studies suggested possible links to neurodevelopmental disorders, later research has contradicted those findings. A 2023 study in JAMA found no association between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism or intellectual disability.

“The link between Tylenol in pregnancy and autism has not been shown. It is not borne out in the data,” Burra emphasized. “We don’t have any data to show that Tylenol causes autism.”

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists continues to recommend acetaminophen as safe when used under medical guidance. Experts warn that discouraging its use could lead pregnant people to turn to ibuprofen, which has been linked to fetal heart issues, or even to opioids, both of which carry serious risks.

“There are benefits to controlling fever. There are benefits to controlling pain,” said Dr. Zoe Taylor, a Washington-based family physician. She added, “Not to mention all the other medications that I’m worried RFK Jr. is going to vilify as well, that have really significant benefits to patients and future children.”

Dr. Mariana Montes, a Chicago anesthesiologist, expressed concern that untreated pain itself can endanger pregnancies. “What they really want is they think if the mother suffers, the pregnancy will be healthier, and that is not true,” she said.

The controversy comes just months after an FDA advisory panel suggested pregnant people avoid antidepressants such as Prozac and Zoloft, despite no scientific evidence linking them to autism or birth defects. Taylor warned that government-backed misinformation could undo years of patient education.

“I’m worried about what this says about the process that is happening,” she said. “It’s not science, and it is not expert review and guidelines anymore. It’s like, vibes.”