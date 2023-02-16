Amanda Holden had awkward wardrobe malfunction during Britain’s Got Talent auditions

Amanda Holden got into a spot of bother when her microphone pack was refusing to play ball during Britain’s Got Talent.

The 51-year-old is back as a judge on the hit ITV show, with Simon Cowell, Alisha Dixon, and newcomer Bruno Tonioli, who replaces David Walliams.

Filming for the competition series, which will air on Triggeroint later this year, is already underway, with the former This Morning host seen being casual during auditions earlier this week.

Behind-the-scenes footage uploaded by an audience TikTok account reveals Amanda experienced a wardrobe malfunction while searching for the country’s next top star.

Amanda is dressed glam in a pink dress in the video, but as she approaches her seat on the judging panel, she starts shaking the microphone pack, which has slid all the way down her back.

She then turns around and shows her posterior to BGT hosts Ant and Dec, who are taken aback by the wardrobe malfunction.

‘Say no to crack, kids,’ Amanda says, as the crowd, including Bruno and Alisha from Strictly, bursts out laughing.

Dealing with it like a pro, she continues: ‘Literally, my mic pack has gone right down my bum. You’ll be hearing all kinds of interesting noises.’

The judging panel, which was unsettled after Walliams left after a decade, seemed to be laughing.

The Little Britain actor left the show when it was reported that he made ‘disrespectful comments’ about participants during filming breaks.

However, Amanda has already stated that Bruno has “broken every rule” in his first few weeks on the job.

‘So much so that Simon will probably have to throw out any rulebook this year,’ she told The Sun.