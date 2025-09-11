Stephen Colbert started Wednesday’s Late Show with a somber message after news broke about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley State University, and by Wednesday night, police were still searching for the shooter.

“After our scripts for tonight’s show were finished this afternoon, we here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was killed at a speaking engagement in Utah,” Colbert told his audience, reported Deadline. “Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones.”

Colbert went on to reflect on how America has seen political violence before. “I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences,” he said.

Stephen Colbert Reacts to Charlie Kirk’s Tragic Death and Calls Out Political Violence (Getty)

He added, “Political violence only leads to more political violence, and I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman, and not a sign of things to come.”

Colbert was the only late-night host to mention the tragedy on air, likely because other shows taped earlier in the day before details emerged. Jimmy Kimmel didn’t bring it up in his monologue but addressed it on Instagram later that night.

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel wrote. He added, “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

The shocking news of Kirk’s death drew immediate reactions across social media, with some urging for unity in the face of rising hostility in political spaces. Both Colbert and Kimmel made it clear in their own ways that beyond politics, the violence was tragic and unacceptable.

As investigators continue to search for the suspect, the moment underscored how unpredictable and tense America’s political climate feels. For late-night television, which often makes light of political battles, the news forced a pause. Colbert’s words captured that uneasy balance between acknowledging the seriousness of the moment while reminding viewers of the dangers of letting violence define disagreements.

The story remains fluid as law enforcement continues the manhunt. For now, the messages from two of TV’s most prominent comedians were less about jokes and more about grief, empathy, and a call to reject violence in any form.