Trump Calls King Charles’ Decision on Prince Andrew Tragic for the Royal Family

President Donald Trump has spoken out about King Charles III’s decision to strip his brother Prince Andrew of his remaining royal titles and order him to vacate the Royal Lodge, describing the move as “tragic and terrible.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed sympathy for the British royal family, a group he has often praised during his time in office. “It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family,” he said. “That’s been a tragic situation, and it’s too bad.” He added that he felt “badly” for the royals as they navigate the fallout from the controversy surrounding Andrew.

The remarks came just days after King Charles took decisive action against his brother amid ongoing backlash over Andrew’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The move, viewed as one of the most serious royal interventions in decades, was confirmed in an official statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the statement read. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The statement marked the first time since Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview that the Palace has directly acknowledged the victims of sexual abuse connected to the Epstein scandal. The King’s decision to act more firmly has reportedly come after months of public frustration and growing calls for accountability.

Prince Andrew, who previously held the title Duke of York, has faced increasing isolation within the royal family. Sources close to the Palace told British media that both the King and Queen Camilla were deeply affected by the public’s continued anger and saw this as a necessary step to protect the monarchy’s reputation.

I’m committed to doing everything possible for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.



Including exposing the cabal of rich and powerful elites that enabled this.



I’m proud to be signing @RepThomasMassie‘s discharge petition. pic.twitter.com/ODd026a45E — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2025

The Epstein case continues to reverberate beyond the royal family. According to People, the files related to Epstein’s network have also become a political issue in the United States. Lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties have pressed Trump to release all documents connected to Epstein, arguing that transparency is essential to ensure accountability.

Despite the controversy, Trump’s tone toward the royal family remained sympathetic. His comments highlighted his ongoing admiration for the monarchy, even as it faces one of its most turbulent periods in modern history.

For the British royal family, King Charles’s decision marks another chapter in the ongoing effort to distance the monarchy from scandal — and for Trump, it was another chance to align himself with a family he has long admired.