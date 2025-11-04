Kate Middleton and Prince William Host Pub Party to Celebrate Early Move-In to Their New Home

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly hosted a private celebration to thank the team who helped them move into their new home, Forest Lodge, ahead of schedule. The event took place at The York Club in Windsor, where the couple expressed their gratitude to staff and residents who assisted with the move.

According to The Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales organized the gathering on Friday evening to show appreciation for everyone who worked tirelessly to prepare the property. “The couple very sweetly just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help,” a source told the outlet.

Guests at the intimate celebration included builders, staff, and employees of the Crown Estate, who helped ensure the move went smoothly. William and Kate personally served drinks and food at the event, sharing the evening with those who played key roles in their relocation.

The royal family—along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—recently moved into the newly renovated eight-bedroom mansion at Forest Lodge. The relocation happened earlier than expected. The family originally planned to move before Christmas but decided to bring the date forward, settling in before Bonfire Night on November 5.

Their new residence is also within Windsor Great Park, not far from their previous home, Adelaide Cottage. While the cottage was admired for its charm, sources say it held painful memories for the couple following a difficult few years.

“Every part of Adelaide Cottage, sadly, had an unpleasant memory associated with it,” one insider said. During their time there, the family endured a period of personal hardship, including the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and subsequent health challenges within the royal family.

Both King Charles and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer, marking one of the most trying times in their lives. Kate spent much of 2024 away from public duties as she underwent treatment. In January this year, she shared that she was in remission and continuing her recovery privately with the support of her husband and children.

The move to Forest Lodge, described as spacious and serene, symbolizes a new beginning for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Friends of the couple say the property offers more privacy and comfort for their family as they focus on stability and normalcy after a turbulent few years.

The event at The York Club was a fitting gesture of gratitude—both to their loyal staff and to the new chapter that awaits them at Forest Lodge.