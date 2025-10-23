King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Vatican for Historic Meeting with Pope

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Italy on Wednesday evening for a landmark visit to the Vatican, aiming to refocus public attention on diplomacy and faith after a week overshadowed by renewed controversy surrounding Prince Andrew.

The royal couple is set to meet Pope Leo on Thursday, October 23, marking a moment of historic significance. It will be the first time in nearly five centuries that a British monarch publicly prays alongside a pope — a gesture symbolizing reconciliation since King Henry VIII’s break from the Catholic Church.

The visit comes amid turbulence within the royal family following Prince Andrew’s announcement that he will no longer use his royal titles and honors. The move follows fresh scrutiny of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting public debate over his role within the monarchy.

Pope Leo and King Charles will meet and pray together at the Vatican (Getty Images)

Palace aides are hopeful that the King’s trip to Rome will shift the focus back to his leadership and ongoing efforts to strengthen interfaith relations. “This visit represents the King’s deep respect for global faith communities and his commitment to unity and understanding,” a palace source said.

During the Vatican visit, King Charles is expected to receive a unique commemorative chair featuring his royal coat of arms, a symbolic gift from Pope Leo. The chair will be used by the King during a prayer service at the Basilica of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls and will remain there permanently as a tribute to the occasion.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The royal couple’s itinerary also includes a private audience with Vatican officials and a tour of several historic religious sites in Rome. The event will highlight Charles’s long-standing interest in faith dialogue, environmental stewardship, and cultural preservation — themes central to his reign.

This marks the King and Queen’s second visit to Italy in 2025. Earlier in the year, they held a brief meeting with Pope Francis during a wider European tour, where they discussed humanitarian efforts and climate issues.

Royal watchers say the Vatican trip carries symbolic weight for a monarch whose reign has emphasized healing divisions, both within the Church of England and across faith communities worldwide.

As the King and Queen continue their engagements in Italy, Buckingham Palace hopes the visit will serve as a reminder of the monarchy’s enduring role in diplomacy and moral leadership — even as the royal family navigates internal challenges back home.