“She Knows She Does It”: Sarah Ferguson’s Former Staffers Speak as Epstein Scandal Intensifies

Sarah Ferguson is once again at the center of royal controversy. The Duchess of York, now 66, has been drawn back into the spotlight alongside her ex-husband Prince Andrew as new attention turns to their past links with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

As per CNN, Epstein, the convicted sex offender, died in prison in 2019. Maxwell, his longtime associate, is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States for sex trafficking. Their names have continued to cast a shadow over both Andrew and Sarah, who have spent years defending themselves against the fallout.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson’s Royal Future in Question After Epstein Scandal, Expert Weighs In

The renewed pressure has reportedly pushed both of them to give up using their royal titles. Sarah, who had continued to be known as the Duchess of York after her 1996 divorce, may also lose her home. She and Andrew still live together at Royal Lodge, a 30-bedroom mansion on the Crown Estate. Andrew secured a 75-year lease on the property back in 2003, but amid the growing scandal, sources say they could be forced to leave, reported The Mirror.

Sarah has always been one of the most colorful members of the Royal Family. Her warmth and humor once made her a public favorite, especially in the early years of her marriage. But her life has been a series of highs and lows, and her relationship with the press has often been rocky. She has weathered financial struggles, tabloid scandals, and strained family dynamics while managing to remain in the public eye.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein (Photo by News Syndication)

Not everyone who worked with her has fond memories. In his biography, author Andrew Lownie described Sarah as unpredictable and sometimes difficult to work for. “She is known to oscillate between confiding far too much when she treated them as friends and compensating far too angrily when she remembered they were servants,” he wrote.

Former staff members have echoed that sentiment. One former employee told The Sun that working for her could be an emotional roller coaster. “Fergie can make you feel a million dollars one minute, then trample you into the dirt the next. Even if you have your own family to look after, they take second place when it comes to the Duchess,” they said. The same source added that “it is all about power, dominance, and the manipulation of people. She knows she does it, and that is literally how she gets her kicks,” reported The Mirror.

For those in her favor, however, she could be extremely generous. Staff recalled surprise gifts, flowers, and kind words, though her mood could change suddenly without warning.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson Will Always Be the Royal Family’s Most Unforgettable Rebel

Even within the royal circle, her reputation has had its complications. According to Lownie’s book, the late Prince Philip refused ever to be in Sarah’s company after her infamous 1992 “toe-sucking” scandal, which embarrassed the Royal Family during her marriage troubles. Philip, who was initially fond of her, became one of her harshest critics. Lownie also suggested that Philip’s disapproval may have been the reason Andrew never remarried Sarah, despite ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Now, as the Epstein scandal once again dominates headlines, Sarah and Andrew face renewed scrutiny and uncertain futures. The royal couple, who have shared decades of public scandal and private loyalty, appear to be bracing for yet another difficult chapter.