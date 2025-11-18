Prince William’s Openness with Children Praised by Experts After Discussing Kate’s Health

Prince William’s decision to openly discuss Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis with their children has received praise from experts, following the heir’s recent comments on the importance of transparency within his family. The Duke of Cambridge shared his thoughts during an interview with Brazilian television show host Luciano Huck while attending the EarthShot Prize Awards.

In the interview, Prince William explained that he and Kate chose to be more communicative with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, about the health situation. He acknowledged that “sometimes you feel you’re oversharing with the children — you probably shouldn’t. But most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn’t work.”

Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, spoke with Fox News to discuss the possible reasons behind Prince William’s approach to parenting. Chard suggested that the Duke’s openness could stem from his own childhood experiences, especially since he “carried the burden of his parents’ unhappy and destructive relationship.”

(Image: Getty Images)

She pointed out that Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, were likely deeply affected by the breakdown of their parents’ marriage, with Prince William probably feeling “sad and helpless” and, as Chard speculated, “insecure.” Chard explained that this past experience might have motivated Prince William and Kate to handle their children’s awareness of such issues differently.

“They are right in the way they handle their affairs in an age-appropriate manner,” she said, adding that the couple likely wants to prevent their children from hearing upsetting news from others. According to Chard, this approach is key to raising a strong, resilient, and self-assured family, which she believes is important for the future of the monarchy.

Prince William’s candidness with his children about Kate’s health is viewed by Chard as a reflection of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s efforts to be transparent and supportive parents. The approach is seen as a positive shift, especially given the royal family’s history of keeping personal matters private.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The decision to discuss serious matters openly with their children aligns with Prince William’s broader philosophy on parenting, as he emphasized in the interview with Huck. Despite acknowledging that there are potential downsides to sharing sensitive information with young children, he emphasized the importance of honesty in his family. “We chose to communicate a lot more with our children,” he said, stressing that while it has its challenges, it is ultimately more beneficial than keeping things hidden.