Kate Middleton Uncomfortable with Rose Hanbury’s Fashion Choices That Mirror Her Own

The Princess of Wales is reportedly feeling increasingly unsettled by the sartorial choices of Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who is allegedly adopting a style strikingly similar to her own. This fashion mirroring has reignited longstanding rumors about a past connection between Hanbury and the Prince of Wales.

According to a palace insider who spoke with Radar Online, the situation has become a source of significant discomfort for Kate Middleton. The source revealed that Kate finds it “impossible to ignore” that Hanbury has been seen on multiple occasions wearing outfits that are nearly identical to her own.

The resemblance is so pronounced that it has become a topic of discussion within royal circles. “Rose has always had impeccable style, but lately her looks feel calculated,” claimed a royal source. “Every time she steps out, she’s wearing something that mirrors Kate – right down to the designer.”

The insider suggested that the imitation goes beyond a simple coincidence in taste, implying a more deliberate intent behind the fashion choices. The similarity was particularly evident during a recent high-profile event. At a service dedication for the Order of the British Empire held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Hanbury wore a black Lock & Co. hat that was identical to one previously worn by the Princess.

This specific choice did not go unnoticed. “It’s uncanny,” they continued. “People in royal circles can’t help but talk about it, and Kate’s finding it increasingly uncomfortable.” The source elaborated on the peculiar nature of the moment, stating, “It’s one thing to share a taste in fashion, but this was identical. It felt like déjà vu.”

The fashion parallel has brought old and painful rumors back to the forefront. The insider provided context on how Kate Middleton previously handled the speculation of a possible affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, which first surfaced prominently in 2019. “Back in 2019, Kate was crushed by all the rumors,” the source revealed.

While the Princess followed official advice to maintain a dignified public silence, her private feelings were far more turbulent. “Publicly, she was advised to stay quiet, but behind closed doors, she was deeply upset and angry. Whatever friendship she’d had with Rose ended right then and there.” The current situation with the mirrored wardrobe is seen as a fresh and unwelcome reminder of that difficult period, creating an ongoing strain for the future Queen.