Four Baltimore Police Officers Suspended Amid Criminal Investigation in California

Four officers from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) have been suspended in connection with a criminal investigation in California, according to department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge. The officers have been reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation is ongoing, in accordance with state law.

One of the suspended officers is Maj. Jai Etwaroo, the commander of BPD’s Eastern District. However, the details surrounding the criminal investigation remain unclear at this time. The department has not provided further information on the nature of the probe.

These suspensions come on the heels of another high-profile case involving a BPD officer. Officer Robert A. Parks was suspended and later indicted after a viral social media video surfaced, showing what appeared to be an attempt to use a police vehicle to run over a civilian. The incident sparked public outrage and led to an investigation into Parks’ actions.

In a separate case, BPD Officer Kalman Finkelstein was indicted on Oct. 30 in connection with an alleged extortion scheme involving Maryland State Senator Dalya Attar and her brother, Joseph Attar. This brings the total number of BPD officers whose suspensions have been announced in the past month to at least six.

The ongoing investigations and suspensions reflect growing concerns about accountability within the department and have prompted increased scrutiny from both the public and law enforcement oversight bodies. The department has not yet provided an update on the outcomes of the various investigations, but the suspensions signal the department’s commitment to addressing potential misconduct.

As the criminal investigations proceed, the BPD continues to face challenges regarding its internal affairs and the public’s trust in its officers.