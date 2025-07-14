Meghan Markle has been receiving tons of praise lately, especially after her recent ventures.

Royal expert and former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond was one of the people who took a moment to share her thoughts on Meghan’s lifestyle show. According to The Mirror, Bond began by saying, “Meghan’s lifestyle show is perfectly pleasant and has some quite useful tips.”

She even addressed the moment when Meghan was mocked for saying she wanted to “elevate” ordinary things. Bond defended her, saying, “But she’s quite right: if you watch any cookery programs, all the professionals agree that it really is vital that dishes are beautifully presented.”

But the compliments didn’t stop there. Bond also turned her attention to Prince Harry, suggesting that his attempts at becoming a TV producer or presenter were always a bit out of his element. “Harry was probably always going to be out of his depth as a would-be TV producer or presenter,” Bond noted. “He has dabbled, and the results have been mediocre, so I think he now realizes he is better placed using his platform to pursue his charitable and campaigning work.”

Bond went on to highlight what Meghan could potentially lose if her business venture with As Ever doesn’t work out. She pointed out that Meghan has “poured her heart and soul into her business curating a range of products for her website.” Bond also noted that so far, the business has been successful, mentioning that “everything sells out almost instantly,” which shows there’s a strong demand.

She also praised Meghan’s ability to build a large following on social media in such a short time, adding, “She seems to be buzzing with new ideas and I wish her success.” Bond wrapped it up with, “I hope they’re happy,” offering her good wishes for Meghan and Harry’s future.