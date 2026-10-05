Princess Eugenie reaches out to Meghan over signed “The Bench” listing

Princess Eugenie has reportedly made a personal call to Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, after a startling discovery involving a gift from the Duchess of Sussex.

The call follows the appearance on eBay of a copy of Meghan’s 2021 children’s book “The Bench,” which was a personal present to Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, to mark their own journey into parenthood. The listing carries a price tag of £20,000.

The development has left the royal world stunned, with the Princess of York said to have broken her silence by reaching out directly to the Duchess.

“Eugenie called Meghan herself. She was horrified the book had somehow ended up for sale and made it absolutely clear she would never knowingly sell a personal gift from Meghan,” according to royal commentator Rob Shuter.

The development comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding their parents, the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The first-edition copy reportedly contains a handwritten inscription addressed to “Eug & Jack.” The message celebrates the father-son bond and refers to Frogmore Cottage.

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“The Bench” explores the relationship between fathers and sons as seen through a mother’s eyes. Meghan has explained that the idea for the book began as a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on his first Father’s Day after the birth of their eldest child. The Duchess is currently in the UK with her and Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It appears Eugenie made the call to protect her relationship with Meghan and Harry and to make her position clear. She is said to have wanted to resolve the matter amicably rather than respond with anger.