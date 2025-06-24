Princess Catherine showcases alarming sign of ‘gruelling’ cancer battle

Princess Catherine’s unexpected withdrawal from the 2025 Royal Ascot has sparked fresh concerns within the royal family, particularly for King Charles III and Prince William, as they navigate an increasingly pivotal period for the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales, currently in remission from cancer, was scheduled to attend the prestigious event on June 18 but pulled out at the last minute. Kensington Palace offered no official explanation for the change, prompting public and royal watchers alike to question whether her health may have played a role.

Royal author Rebecca English of the Daily Mail addressed the absence, writing, “Catherine’s sudden absence from Royal Ascot was a timely reminder of her gruelling health battle.”

The cancellation is said to have sent a wave of unease through senior royals, including King Charles and Prince William, as it underscores the fragility of Catherine’s ongoing recovery, even as she begins to resume some royal duties.

In March 2024, Princess Catherine publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis through an emotional video message, explaining that she had undergone preventative chemotherapy. While she later completed her treatment, she emphasized in 2025 that she is still not “out of the woods” in terms of her health.

The mother-of-three’s cautious approach to her royal engagements suggests a deliberate focus on healing and long-term well-being. Reports indicate that while she is gradually returning to her public role, she is also “listening to her body” and prioritizing her recovery to ensure she can support Prince William as he prepares for greater responsibilities within the monarchy.

Her absence from Royal Ascot—an event deeply rooted in royal tradition and visibility—was a poignant reminder of the personal challenges she continues to face behind palace walls. For both King Charles and Prince William, it reinforced the emotional and physical toll her illness has taken, especially as all three are seen as central figures in shaping the future of the British royal family.

Though no immediate changes to her public calendar have been announced, royal sources suggest that Catherine will continue to balance her duties with a mindful approach to her health.

As the royal family braces for a future marked by transition and increased public scrutiny, Princess Catherine’s health remains a deeply personal and highly symbolic matter—one that continues to command attention and concern at the highest levels of the monarchy.