Texas mother charged with capital murder after two sons shot dead at family home

A Texas woman is in jail after authorities say she shot and killed her two sons at the family’s home in Waxahachie.

Colleen Nichole Lemmon, 42, faces two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of her sons, 21-year-old Christopher Scott Pitre and a 15-year-old boy, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. The younger victim has not been publicly identified.

The investigation began around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, when deputies were sent to a residence on Big Sky Drive in response to “an unknown emergency,” the sheriff’s office said.

Inside the home, deputies found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The older victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Lemmon was still at the residence when deputies arrived. She was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital before being booked on preliminary charges, the sheriff’s office said.

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Detectives later determined there was probable cause to believe the mother was responsible for shooting both victims, the sheriff’s office said, citing “corroborating evidence.”

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released. Authorities said the father of the two victims has been notified of their deaths.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the victims’ father, family members, and loved ones involved in this tragic incident,” Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman said in a statement. “They will remain in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Lemmon remains in the Ellis County Jail. A bond determination is pending her arraignment, authorities said.