Kate Middleton and William reportedly set to miss Taylor Swift’s wedding

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will reportedly not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding, despite the prince previously joking that he was “hoping” to receive an invitation.

Speculation about a possible royal appearance began after William was questioned about the celebrity wedding during an appearance on Heart Breakfast in May. When asked whether an invitation had arrived, the Prince of Wales laughed and said he was “hoping” one might be sent.

However, a report published by People has claimed that William and Kate will not be among the guests at the celebrations. No reason for their reported absence has been disclosed, and neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for Swift and Kelce have publicly commented on the claim.

Details surrounding the wedding have remained closely guarded. Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after dating for approximately two years, but they have not officially confirmed the date, location or full guest list for the ceremony.

Recent reports have suggested the couple may marry in New York during the first week of July, with Madison Square Garden mentioned as a possible venue. However, the arrangements have not been publicly confirmed by the couple or their representatives, meaning many of the details circulating about the event remain based on unnamed sources and speculation.

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Although William and Kate are not expected to attend, the prince has shared several memorable moments with Swift over the years.

Their connection dates back to 2013, when William joined Swift and singer Jon Bon Jovi on stage during the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace. The trio performed Bon Jovi’s hit song Livin’ on a Prayer at the fundraising event, creating a moment that attracted international attention.

William reunited with Swift in June 2024, attending her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium to celebrate his 42nd birthday. He was accompanied by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both of whom were photographed meeting the singer backstage.

The official social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales later shared a photograph of William, George and Charlotte with Swift and thanked her for the evening. Swift also posted a separate backstage selfie featuring the royals and Kelce.

Footage from the concert also showed William enthusiastically dancing during Shake It Off, while Charlotte’s excitement about meeting the singer was widely noted by royal watchers and fans.

Despite the reported absence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William’s public admiration for Swift and their friendly encounters over the past decade have continued to generate interest ahead of the couple’s expected wedding celebrations.