A woman was arrested for allegedly drowning her dog inside a bathroom at Orlando International Airport in December 2024, multiple outlets, including WFLA, reported. The Orlando Police Department stated that officers responded to the airport on December 16, 2024, after an airport employee discovered a dead animal inside the women’s public restroom.

According to a spokesperson for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), the woman drowned her dog in a toilet before attempting to pass through security checkpoints. WFLA reported that the suspect, identified as Lawrence, had been trying to board a flight with her dog but lacked the necessary paperwork to bring the animal on board.

Following an investigation, authorities issued a warrant for Lawrence’s arrest based on evidence collected from the scene. She was apprehended nearly three months later and taken into custody in Lake County. After her arrest on Tuesday, Lawrence posted a $5,000 bond, according to arrest records.

A GOAA spokesperson urged passengers traveling with pets to visit the TSA website for guidelines on how to properly transport animals by air. Animal rights advocates have expressed outrage over the incident.

“Obviously, we were shocked when we heard a woman had effectively drowned her companion animal all because she couldn’t get on a plane,” said Bryan Wilson, an activist with the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida. “This is not a bottle of water or an oversized bottle of shampoo,” Wilson added, as reported by ClickOrlando.

The case has sparked widespread condemnation, with animal welfare organizations calling for stricter policies to prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether Lawrence will face additional charges.

