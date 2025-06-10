Justin Bieber Sparks Worry After Cryptic Posts Leave Fans Guessing What’s Really Going On

Justin Bieber has once again left fans scratching their heads with another cryptic message that’s got people properly concerned about how he’s doing. The pop sensation, who’s no stranger to making headlines for vague social media outbursts, has said he’s officially done with “transactional” relationships, and honestly, no one knows what to make of it.

In his latest post, Justin shared, “Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved… That’s not love.” Simple, sure, but it hit hard. And it didn’t take long for his followers to react with a mix of sympathy and worry. One fan commented, “Bro, stop posting and get help. I’m serious,” while another wrote, “Please go to therapy, please.” Others were even more emotional, with one saying, “It’s obvious dude is crying for help — he’s going to be the poor next Britney — someone help him.”

This comes just days after he was seen out in Hollywood sporting a knee brace, looking thinner than usual, and noticeably subdued. Dressed in layers with oversized hoodies, checkered shorts, and blue slide sandals, he didn’t exactly look like someone who was thriving. Photos from the outing, shared by the Daily Mail, showed Justin heading to a local spa, keeping things low-key with a baseball cap pulled down and just a peek of his neck tattoo showing under his hoodie.

The cryptic messages didn’t stop there. Earlier in the week, he posted a mini Instagram rant that also raised eyebrows. In it, he seemed to lash out at people who tell others what they “deserve,” writing, “Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else’s kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn’t have?” He added that only “God decides what we deserve” and criticised the “audacity” of those playing moral judge.

Naturally, fans have started connecting the dots and wondering whether all this has something to do with his past ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Diddy is currently facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Old allegations resurfaced, claiming that Justin may have been abused during his time as a young pop star, especially after a troubling video made the rounds showing Diddy bragging about hanging out with a young Justin for “48 hours.”

Justin has since shut those rumours down through a statement issued to TMZ, making it clear that while he wasn’t one of Diddy’s victims, attention should remain on those who were genuinely harmed. “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” a spokesperson said.

Sources also made it clear to the outlet that Justin never experienced abuse at Diddy’s hands and described those old videos as “performative.” Justin was always closer to Diddy’s sons than to the music mogul himself. One insider even said Justin was “disturbed” by Diddy’s arrest last year and didn’t want to relive the memories of their “complicated friendship.”

Another source told the Daily Mail that Justin regretted working with Diddy on his most recent album and would never have done it if he’d known what was going on behind the scenes. “He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place, and he had distanced himself from him,” they said.

Now with all the cryptic posts, the mystery injury, and the storm of past drama resurfacing, fans are left to wonder what’s really happening behind the scenes in Justin Bieber’s life — and whether he’s getting the help he might seriously need.