Ryan Reynolds defends Blake Lively after private texts are unsealed in Justin Baldoni case

Ryan Reynolds is making it clear that his loyalty to Blake Lively is unwavering, especially as her legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni continues to unfold in the public eye.

The latest attention around the case comes after a private text exchange between Reynolds and Lively was included in newly unsealed court documents. In response, a spokesperson for the Deadpool actor issued a firm statement defending both Reynolds’ involvement and Lively’s decision to pursue legal action.

Speaking to Puck News, the representative addressed criticism over Reynolds stepping into the situation, saying, “Yes, Ryan got involved what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?” The statement frames his actions as personal rather than performative, emphasizing that Reynolds saw firsthand what Lively was dealing with behind the scenes.

The spokesperson added that Reynolds watched his wife navigate a deeply painful situation while trying to handle it quietly. “He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so,” the representative said. According to reports, the emotional toll of that experience strengthened Reynolds’ belief that he did not push back strongly enough.

“If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always.”

Lively’s legal dispute began in late 2024, when she filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and accusing him of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the claims and later filed a countersuit. That countersuit, however, was dismissed by the court in June 2025, narrowing the case back to Lively’s original complaint.

The trial for Lively’s lawsuit is scheduled to begin in May, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched courtroom battle. The case has already sparked intense public conversation about power dynamics on film sets, how harassment claims are handled in the industry, and the personal cost that can come with speaking out.

Reynolds and Lively, one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, have generally kept their family life private. The spokesperson’s statement suggests that, for Reynolds, this is less about celebrity and more about principle. His involvement appears rooted in a belief that standing by his spouse, especially under these circumstances, is non-negotiable.

As the legal process moves forward, the spotlight is likely to remain on both Lively’s claims and Reynolds’ vocal support. For now, his position is clear: support for his wife is not conditional, not temporary, and not up for debate.

