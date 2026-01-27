Taylor Swift reportedly shaken after private texts with Blake Lively are unsealed

Taylor Swift is reportedly struggling with the fallout after private text messages between her and longtime friend Blake Lively were made public as part of Lively’s ongoing legal fight with actor and director Justin Baldoni.

According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly, the release of the messages left the pop star feeling “exposed” and “violated.” The insiders described the experience as deeply upsetting for Swift, who has long worked to keep her personal life and private conversations out of the public eye.

Seeing those messages included in court documents reportedly felt like a loss of control over something intensely personal. The texts were unsealed last week ahead of a summary judgment hearing connected to Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, her co-star and director on the film It Ends With Us.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Once the documents became public, readers could see candid exchanges between Swift and Lively, including remarks that hinted at tension in their friendship and Swift’s blunt opinions about Baldoni. One message, reportedly sent before a New York Times article outlining allegations against Baldoni, suggested Swift believed he knew damaging information was about to become public.

Other parts of the exchange showed Lively expressing concern about the state of her friendship with Swift. In one text, Lively worried she had been a “bad friend” and acknowledged that something felt off between them. Swift’s responses were said to be honest but empathetic.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

She reportedly admitted she had noticed a change in Lively’s tone and communication style, while also acknowledging how overwhelming the legal battle must have been for her. At one point, Swift allegedly compared some of Lively’s recent messages to impersonal corporate emails, saying she missed the version of her friend who communicated more freely and humorously, rather than sounding cautious and overly curated.

Although the conversation appeared to move toward reconciliation by the end of the exchange, sources now claim the two women have had little to no contact since late 2025. Earlier reports had also suggested Swift felt she had been “used” during Lively’s conflict with Baldoni, adding to the emotional complexity behind their apparent distance.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Swift’s representatives have not commented publicly on the unsealed messages or on how she feels about their release. The legal case at the centre of the controversy began after allegations surfaced in mid-2024 following the New York City premiere of It Ends With Us.

Lively later filed a sexual harassment complaint and a formal lawsuit against Baldoni. He denied the accusations and filed a $400 million countersuit, which was later dismissed. Lively’s lawsuit, however, is still moving forward.

The public exposure of Swift’s private correspondence has brought additional attention to an already high-profile case. It has also cast a spotlight on what once appeared to be one of Hollywood’s most solid friendships, raising questions about how much strain the legal drama and public scrutiny may have placed on the bond between the two stars.

READ NEXT