Blake Lively’s Sister Breaks the Internet with Emotional Post After Lawsuit Win

Blake Lively just got a major show of love from her sister, Robyn Lively, and fans are loving every bit of it. The heartfelt support came right after a huge legal win for Blake, with a judge dismissing Justin Baldoni’s countersuit against her.

On Tuesday, 10 June, Robyn, who’s 53 and best known for her role in Someone Like You, shared a sweet series of Instagram stories, giving everyone a glimpse into their sisterly bond. The pictures ranged from childhood right up to now, and the captions tugged hard at the heartstrings, reported PEOPLE.

One of the first images showed a young Robyn cuddling a tiny Blake. She captioned it simply, “I held you then…” and honestly, that was enough to get emotions bubbling for long-time fans of the Lively family. It wasn’t just a trip down memory lane, though. The message had a deeper layer, especially coming just a day after the court decision.

Next up was a much more recent photo of the sisters looking close as ever. Robyn wrote, “now…” followed by a final snap of the two posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, bringing things full circle. The last caption was what really hit home. She wrote, “…and always. No one knows you quite like I do, and man, am I ever proud of you… I love you, sister.”

The emotional tribute didn’t go unnoticed. Blake reposted the stories to her own Instagram, setting them to Donna Lewis’ 90s classic I Love You Always Forever. It was the perfect soundtrack to what felt like a moment straight out of a feel-good film. Blake also added her own reply, writing, “I love you more. Always. Forever. Near or far. Closer together.”

Their exchange lit up social media, with fans calling it the most genuine sister moment they’d seen in ages. And considering the timing, it carried even more weight.

Just the day before, on Monday 9 June, Judge Lewis J. Liman officially tossed out Baldoni’s whopping $400 million countersuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The legal drama, tied to their work on the upcoming film It Ends With Us, had drawn plenty of headlines, and the dismissal was a major victory for the Lively-Reynolds camp.

While the dust has only just started to settle, the main trial involving Blake and Baldoni is still looming, with a date set for March 2026. But for now, the dismissal of the countersuit has been seen as a big win.

Fans have rallied around Blake since the court’s decision, but no one quite matched the warmth and power of Robyn’s show of sisterly love. It reminded people that behind the glitz of Hollywood and the noise of lawsuits, there are real relationships, real families, and real moments that make all the difference.