Olivia Wilde sparks attention with ‘ICE OUT’ pin, says Americans are ‘Marching and Demanding Justice’

Olivia Wilde drew attention at the Sundance Film Festival after appearing on the red carpet wearing a pin that read “ICE OUT,” using the moment to speak out amid ongoing national protests. Just hours after the killing of Alex Pretti by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Minnesota, Wilde said Americans are “marching and demanding justice” and called on public figures to use their platforms to speak out.

Speaking to the Associated Press in a brief video interview, Wilde expressed anger over what she described as a disturbing pattern of violence. “I’m horrified by this string of murders that we’re somehow legitimizing and normalizing,” she said, adding that it felt “really difficult to be here and celebrate something so joyous and beautiful” while people continue to suffer in the streets.

“Americans are out on the streets marching and demanding justice, and we’re there with them,” Wilde said. “And if we can do anything with our platforms, we can speak out and demand that ICE get out.” Her comments quickly spread beyond the festival, fueling wider discussion online.

Olivia Wilde has appeared at multiple film premieres throughout Sundance this week. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Wilde has otherwise been a constant presence at Sundance this week, juggling multiple premieres and public appearances. She is attending the festival with more than one high-profile project, keeping her firmly in the spotlight.

Earlier in the week, she appeared at the premiere of I Want Your Sex, a provocative comedy directed by cult filmmaker Gregg Araki. In the film, Wilde plays a sex-obsessed artist who manipulates her younger assistant, a role that has already sparked conversation among festivalgoers.

The following evening, Wilde returned to the red carpet for the premiere of The Invite, a film she directed starring Seth Rogen and Edward Norton. The project was filmed in San Francisco in May 2025 and features real locations, including Molinari Delicatessen and the Make-Out Room, with much of the story set inside a San Francisco apartment.

Wilde’s stance was echoed by fellow actor Natalie Portman, who also addressed the political climate ahead of the premiere of her film The Gallerist. Portman described the moment as “horrific,” citing concerns about federal actions against civilians, while praising the sense of community among protesters.

Together, the remarks from Wilde and Portman highlight a broader tension at Sundance this year, where celebration and activism are colliding. For both actors, the festival has become not just a stage for films, but a platform to speak openly about what they see as urgent moral and political issues.

