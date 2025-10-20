“Tell the Truth for Once” Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Slams Her Over “Truly Loved” Comment

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, is calling her out after the singer’s recent comments about her love life. The 51-year-old former model didn’t hold back in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, October 17, accusing the pop star of being dishonest and playing the victim.

“Let me just say, stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card,” Noa wrote, referring to Lopez’s interview with Howard Stern, where she said she had never been “truly loved” by her exes. “The problem [is] not us. Not me. The problem [is] you. You [are] the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants.”

Noa, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998, insisted that he was loyal and committed during their short-lived marriage. “I’m an amazing, loving person, great human being. Honest, faithful to you, never lied, never [misbehaved], never cheated on you,” he said. “I was good to you. I’m too good of a [man] for you.” He also claimed he left his family and career to support Lopez when she was still climbing the Hollywood ladder, only to watch her “choose fame and fortune” over their relationship.

The post came just days after Lopez, 56, sat down with Howard Stern and made waves with her comments about never feeling “truly loved.” “What I learned, I learned that it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that they’re not capable… They don’t have it in them,” she said during the interview. The remarks clearly didn’t sit well with Noa, who wasted no time firing back, reported Page Six.

During that same chat with Stern, Lopez also reflected on one major career decision she still regrets — turning down the lead role in the 2002 thriller Unfaithful. When Stern asked if she had ever passed on a role she wished she hadn’t, she admitted, “yes,” before revealing she had been offered the part that eventually went to Diane Lane. Lopez said she turned it down because she thought “the script wasn’t good,” but after seeing the final film, she realized director Adrian Lyne had turned it into something “great.”

Lopez’s love life has always been in the spotlight. She’s been married four times — first to Noa, then to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, followed by singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme. She later rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, marrying him in 2022 before the two reportedly finalized their split earlier this year.

“It’s Not Us It’s You” Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Calls Out Her “Victim Card” (The Howard Stern Show/Youtube)

For Noa, the social media outburst seemed deeply personal. His message wasn’t just about defending himself but about setting the record straight after decades of being associated with Lopez’s high-profile love life. “Tell the truth for once,” he demanded in his post, making it clear he’s done staying silent while his ex rewrites their history.

While Lopez hasn’t publicly responded to Noa’s remarks, fans are already buzzing online, taking sides and dissecting every word. One thing’s certain — even decades after their brief marriage, the drama between J.Lo and her first husband still has people talking.