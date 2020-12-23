Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to spend Christmas with his ‘new father figure’ in LA

Markel and Prince Harry is the favorite of all tabloid. However, they are recently signed a humongous deal with many business giants in LA. It will be the second year running that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not spent Christmas with his father Prince Charles. The news has been circulating that the couple have invited friends over for the big day who are lived in LA.

Duke Harry and Duchess of Sussex Markel invited friend David Foster, 71, and singer Katharine McPHee, 36, to their LA home.

She added they are “like father and son”.

Mr Foster, a 16-time Grammy winning record producer, is a year younger than Harry’s father Prince Charles, writes the Express.

A source close to the Sussexes told Marie Claire: “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum, according to dailystar.

“She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.

They’ve also invited David and Katherine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home.

“They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”