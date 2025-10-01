Nicole Kidman Reportedly Hoped To Save Marriage As Keith Urban Withdrew

Nicole Kidman was reportedly holding onto hope that her marriage to Keith Urban could be saved, but those close to the country star claim they saw the split coming long before she did.

According to The Mirror, Urban’s inner circle had been aware for some time that the couple’s relationship was under strain. Sources suggested their demanding careers left them living largely separate lives, with Kidman away filming and Urban frequently on tour.

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” one insider said. “Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour.”

The source added that, within Urban’s circle, it was no “secret” that the marriage was heading toward divorce. Friends suggested the couple’s physical and emotional connection had diminished over the years.

“The intimacy isn’t there, they are just going through the motions [of being married],” a tipster told the outlet.

Despite the signs, Kidman was reportedly intent on working through their issues. Friends suggested she had been committed to keeping the marriage intact, even as the distance and lack of connection deepened.

Some insiders hinted that Urban ultimately decided to confront the situation. “If this separation gets them back together, that would be amazing, but Keith had to call her out that he isn’t happy,” a source said.

The couple, who married in 2006, were once considered one of Hollywood’s most enduring partnerships. Over nearly two decades together, they shared public displays of support for each other’s careers, with Kidman often attending Urban’s concerts and Urban praising her work on screen.

In recent years, however, the strain of balancing two global careers appeared to take its toll. Kidman’s schedule included a string of high-profile projects across film and television, while Urban remained on the road for much of his music career.

The pair’s decision to separate comes after months of speculation about the state of their marriage. Their long periods apart had fueled rumors of tension, but both had previously avoided addressing the matter publicly.

While the outcome may not have surprised those close to Urban, it appears to have been a painful blow for Kidman, who had hoped to preserve the relationship. Whether the separation will become permanent or leave room for reconciliation remains uncertain.

For now, both stars are focusing on their respective careers while navigating life apart after 19 years of marriage.