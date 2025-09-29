Taylor Swift Roasts Herself in New Instagram Promo for Upcoming Album

Taylor Swift is just days away from the release of her new album Life of a Showgirl, and she’s giving fans a sneak peek of her playful side. In a hilarious new Instagram promo, Taylor steps out of her usual glamorous persona and takes on the role of a no-nonsense showbiz director, roasting herself in the process.

In the video, which feels straight out of a comedic sketch, Taylor steps into the director’s chair, ready to call the shots. Wearing a sharp black suit and holding a glittering pink megaphone, she delivers over-the-top critiques aimed at none other than “showgirl-Taylor.” The scene opens with director-Taylor offering an exaggerated compliment: “We’re elegant, we’re luxurious, we’re in front of the most beautiful pink vinyl we’ve ever seen.”

But things quickly take a turn as she focuses on the flaws of her alter ego. “What is going on with the posture? It’s giving ‘no girl,’ not ‘showgirl,’” director-Taylor scolds, as showgirl-Taylor awkwardly shifts her pose in response. The harsh but humorous remarks continue, with director-Taylor offering more sarcastic feedback: “Elegance, charm — not that,” and even questioning, “Is there a school we can very quickly send her to?”

Photo by Taylor Swift / Instagram

As the roasting continues, the Grammy-winning artist also pokes fun at her own well-known love for cats. “She’s got cat hair all over her!” she quips, pointing out the furry evidence.

Director-Taylor’s sarcastic comments didn’t stop there. On her Instagram Stories, she kept the jokes rolling, sharing lines like, “We are still rolling, in fact, I was just waiting for you to get it together,” and “Ugh, there’s not enough coffee in the world.” By the end of the promo, director-Taylor gives in with a resigned “And that’s gonna have to do,” before wrapping up the scene.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

This amusing promo is part of the lead-up to Swift’s Life of a Showgirl The Crowd is Your King Edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl, which will be available exclusively at Target. Fans are counting down to the album’s official release on October 3rd, and Swift’s lighthearted, self-deprecating promo is only building more excitement.