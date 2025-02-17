After the Eaton Fire Tore Through Altadena, Residents Stand Strong Against Outside Buyers

After the Eaton Fire tore through Altadena, residents are making it clear—they’re not going anywhere. The tight-knit community is rallying together to rebuild, pushing back against outside buyers looking to cash in on the devastation.

On Sunday, dozens of locals gathered at the corner of Woodbury and Lincoln, holding signs and chanting a message that couldn’t be clearer: “Altadena is not for sale.” For many, this isn’t just about rebuilding homes—it’s about preserving the history and character of their town.

“We don’t need anyone coming in and buying our homes. We just want to rebuild and get back to our properties,” said Maria Sanchez, an Altadena resident who, like many others, has been receiving calls from investors trying to buy fire-damaged homes.

Maria Martinez, another resident, spoke about her family’s deep roots in the community. “My husband’s family bought in the 70s, before the 70s, so they are one of the early African American families that were able to buy when they couldn’t buy in other areas. Part of what we love about this neighborhood is how diverse it is. Our kids are ethnically and culturally mixed, and there’s a long history of diversity here.”

In response to these concerns, a group called “Altadena Not For Sale” has formed to help residents—especially those who are uninsured or underinsured—stay in their homes. Their goal is to provide resources, support, and guidance for those navigating the tough process of rebuilding.

“Altadenans have been here for generations, and they’ve shared their generational wealth with each other. The best way to preserve that wealth is through property ownership, and we’re afraid that if people sell their land, they’ll lose everything their families worked for,” said Melissa Michelson, an organizer for the group.

Many locals worry that large developers will swoop in and replace single-family homes with massive residential projects that don’t reflect Altadena’s unique charm. Some residents say investors started calling almost immediately after the fire, trying to convince them to sell.

“We were getting phone calls right away,” Sanchez said. “A lawyer advised us to remind them that what they were doing is against the law. They would ask, ‘Are you going to rebuild? Do you want to rebuild?’ and when I’d say yes, they’d say, ‘Oh, you don’t need to go through all that hassle. You can just sell and get a new home.'”

To combat this, the community is working with contractors committed to restoring Altadena’s historic architecture while keeping the neighborhood intact for future generations. The message is clear: this community isn’t backing down.

“Don’t give up. You’re not alone, and we’re not for sale,” Sanchez said.

To help spread awareness, “Altadena Not For Sale” is selling merchandise, with proceeds going toward making lawn signs that will be placed throughout the neighborhood as a visual reminder that Altadena belongs to the people who built it.