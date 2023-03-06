Kanye West Wife Shows Toned Legs In Photos

Notorious hip-hop artist Kanye West (also known as Ye) reportedly wed architect Bianca Censori, 27, of Australia, who works for his Yeezy brand.

It has been reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to be happier than ever. On Tuesday in Culver City, California, the controversial rapper and Censori were seen laughing and smiling as they made their way to supper at the Carasau Cafe. The two went across the street to get a bite to eat, seeming enamored in contrast to their often stern approach.

For the low-key date night, the couple wore identical all-black ensembles as is their custom. The Yeezy staffer, dressed in a turtleneck vest over a sheer long-sleeve shirt, booty shorts over sheer tights, and knee-high stiletto boots, emerged as Ye’s new muse. Censor left her purse at home for the evening, but she was seen entering the cute cafe with an iPad.

Kanye remained concealed throughout in a hefty leather jacket, cargo pants, and combat boots. After their surprise wedding, the couple has maintained a quiet profile, which is a change of pace for the rapper who gained notoriety last year for his bizarre antisemitic outbursts.

The last time they were seen, they were filling up their car with gas and buying food at a gas station in Los Angeles. The pair celebrated Valentine’s Day the previous week at an AMC Theater in Hollywood with Russell Simmons and producer 88-Keys.