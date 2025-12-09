Judi Dench backs Kevin Spacey, calls his past ‘Wonderful’ despite assault allegations

Kevin Spacey may have been pushed out of the film world after multiple accusations of sexual assault, but Judi Dench isn’t distancing herself from him. The pair worked together on The Shipping News back in 2001, and she told The Radio Times she still speaks to him and holds no ill will.

“Kevin has been exonerated and I hear from Kevin, we text,” she said, referring to the London verdict that found the House of Cards actor not guilty of sexual assault charges. Dench has never hidden her support for him. In a 2019 interview, she defended his body of work, saying, “Are we going to negate 10 years at the Old Vic and everything that he did, how wonderful he’s been in all those films?”, reported Variety.

Her comments come ahead of next October, when Spacey is set to appear at the High Court in London to face civil sexual assault claims from three men. The allegations relate to incidents said to have taken place between 2000 and 2013, accusations Spacey strongly denies.

“I Am Truly Touched” Kevin Spacey Responds After Viral Reaction to His Living Situation (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Although he has been cleared in criminal court, the civil claims have kept him in the headlines. Spacey recently spoke to The Telegraph about how the legal saga has affected his life. He said he had been “living in hotels” and “living in Airbnbs,” adding, “I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home.”

Those remarks caught fire online, with many assuming he meant he was homeless. The response was so intense he felt compelled to clarify what he actually meant. Posting a statement, he said, “I feel the need to respond. Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days, offering me a place to stay, or have just asked if I’m okay.”

He added, “And to all of you, let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop.” He then criticised the publication for what he said was a misleading headline, stressing he never claimed to be without a home in the sense people assumed. “But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was,” he wrote.

Spacey wrapped up his message with a note of gratitude. “Thank you for just paying attention for a few minutes, and for indulging me, and for all the kindness that you’ve shown me.”

For now, Spacey remains largely absent from mainstream film projects, even as a few directors have slowly brought him back into work. Dench’s continued warmth toward him is striking in an industry where most have stayed silent or steered clear. Whether her support shifts public perception at all is yet to be seen, but it’s clear she isn’t turning her back on someone she once shared a set with.