Musk Backs Trump on LA Riots After Explosive Feud and EV Tax Fight

Elon Musk shares Trump’s post about LA riots days after the two publicly clashed over EV tax credits and immigration policy. Things between Elon Musk and Donald Trump might be cooling down—at least for now. After a headline-grabbing public spat over spending, electric vehicle tax breaks, and some very personal jabs, Musk made a move over the weekend that caught a lot of attention.



The SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who just days earlier had resigned from his role as a government advisor on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), appeared to lend his support to Trump’s tough stance on the immigration-related riots in Los Angeles.



Musk reposted a Truth Social message from Trump on Sunday, where the former president blasted California leaders for what he called a total failure to manage the chaos. “Governor Gavin Newscum and ‘Mayor’ Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they’ve done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots,” Trump wrote. “These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists.”



Musk didn’t stop there. He also reshared a post from Vice President JD Vance that praised Trump’s response to the situation. “This moment calls for decisive leadership,” Vance wrote alongside a screenshot of Trump’s post. “The president will not tolerate rioting and violence.”



Trump, meanwhile, made it clear he’s not backing down either. He told Fox News Friday that members of his administration—including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi—would “take all such action necessary” to put an end to what he called a “Migrant Invasion.” Trump added, “Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free.”



What’s especially surprising about Musk’s show of support is that just days earlier, he and Trump were going at it over the president’s massive spending proposal, dubbed the “big, beautiful, bill.” Musk had called it a “disgusting abomination” and accused Trump of cutting deals that unfairly targeted electric vehicles, which directly impacted Tesla.



Trump hit back during a meeting in the Oval Office, saying Musk “knew everything about it” and only started complaining when he found out the bill would slash EV tax credits. “I’m very disappointed,” Trump said. “He only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate, because that’s billions and billions of dollars.”



Musk responded on X, claiming he’d never seen the bill and wanted all the “disgusting pork” removed. He even said Trump wouldn’t have won the 2024 election without his backing. Trump, in turn, told Fox News, “Elon’s totally lost it.”

The drama may not be over, but this weekend’s activity suggests a possible political truce—or at least a shared interest in the immigration issue.



Trump has since deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, with 300 arriving by Sunday, following protests tied to recent immigration raids. California Governor Gavin Newsom fired back, accusing Trump of violating state authority by placing troops under federal command. “We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved,” Newsom wrote on X. “This is a serious breach of state sovereignty.” As of now, neither Musk nor the White House has responded to requests for comment.