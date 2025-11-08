Ivanka Trump Celebrates 44th Birthday and Shares a Couple of Photos with Her ‘Favorite Girls’ in New York

Ivanka Trump turned heads in Manhattan on Thursday, November 6, as she stepped out to celebrate her belated 44th birthday in true New York style. The business executive and daughter of President Donald Trump looked effortlessly glamorous in a set of photos she shared on Instagram, captioned, “A belated birthday celebration under the NYC lights with my favorite girls 💫.”

In the photos, Ivanka shines in a strapless black cocktail dress that hugs her figure perfectly. The chic outfit featured delicate silver embellishments along the neckline, adding just the right amount of sparkle to match the glittering city skyline behind her. She completed the look with sheer black tights, classic pointed-toe heels, and her sleek, straight blonde hair, worn loose for a timeless touch.

The celebration took place high above Manhattan, with the rooftop views framing the night’s elegant vibe. The backdrop of the glowing Midtown skyline set the tone for what looked like an intimate and stylish evening with friends. One of the photos shows Ivanka surrounded by her closest circle, everyone dressed to impress in deep fall tones — velvets, satins, and sequins catching the city lights.

Fans quickly flooded her comments with compliments, calling her “stunning,” “so classy,” and “the definition of New York chic.” The photos struck a glamorous yet relaxed tone, showing Ivanka enjoying her night out without the formality of her past political life.

The belated celebration seemed to mark a lighter, more carefree chapter for her, as she’s kept a relatively low profile in recent months. Her polished but simple look and the laid-back rooftop setting suggested she was leaning into a more effortless kind of sophistication — the kind that feels more “girls’ night out” than red carpet.

While the first daughter has largely stepped away from the public spotlight since her time in Washington, she still occasionally gives followers a glimpse into her personal life on social media. This time, it was all about friends, fashion, and fun — no politics, no pressure, just a beautiful night in the city that made her famous.

The photos captured a mix of soft smiles and champagne-toasting moments, giving fans a peek at Ivanka’s more down-to-earth side. Her style choices also hinted at her continued love for classic, tailored looks with a modern edge — a signature she’s refined over the years.

As the skyline glittered behind her and her friends posed for the camera, Ivanka’s post carried an easy confidence. It wasn’t about making a statement or stirring headlines — it was about celebrating under the lights of New York with the people closest to her. And judging by the reactions online, it’s clear her followers loved every minute of her stylish comeback moment.