Meghan Markle and Prince Harry son Archie’s accent sets Twitter ablaze: British or American?

Archie the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s won the heart as he made his first ever podcasting on Archewell Audio this week. The first word he saying ‘Cheerful New Year’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have delivered Holiday Special podcast in the wake of marking a multi-year deal with Spotify. Their original release with the sound streaming may be perhaps the longest awaited listens of the year.

However, Archie’s first look with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first episode set the web on fire, particularly discussing whether he sounds American or British. While Archie was born UK, he is growing up in the United State and some have stated, similar to his mum, he is certainly got a California twang.

Some were saying he has an American accent, while others were trying to prove he pronounces words in a British style. The listeners took to Twitter to debate whether the toddler is picking up American accent.

One user wrote: “Ok, King Archie is a genius (we already knew that), he has an American accent (as expected).”

Another person said that there’s no denying that he sounds like Meghan, “Archie has a transatlantic accent cutie is a citizen of the world! I’m so happy on behalf of third-culture kids everywhere.”

On the contrary the royal fans said that he has a British accent too, explaining: “Archie pronounced the word “New” with a perfectly enunciated Brit accent! But he laughs and giggles like a tiny California dude.”