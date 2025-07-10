Jennifer Aniston Seen Getting Close to Jim Curtis During Spanish Retreat

Jennifer Aniston has everyone talking after a cozy getaway in Spain sparked rumors that she may be dating again. The 55-year-old actress was spotted spending the Fourth of July weekend with Jim Curtis, a hypnotherapist and motivational coach who’s also been making waves on social media. The two looked relaxed and happy while enjoying time in Mallorca, and now fans are connecting the dots.

It wasn’t just a private retreat either. Aniston reportedly introduced Curtis to her longtime friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka during a yacht party, fueling speculation that the pair are more than just friends. The timing, the body language, and the company all pointed to something more than casual.

People online have been speculating about Aniston and Curtis for a while now, especially after she shared in April that she had undergone hypnosis to overcome her fear of flying. Many now believe Curtis was the one who helped her. Then in May, she mentioned reading his book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide, which didn’t go unnoticed by fans either, according to RadarOnline.

While their romance may have hit headlines only recently, Aniston’s online connection to Curtis goes back further. She’s been liking his Instagram posts for nearly two years, particularly the ones about healing from heartbreak and moving on. Some fans even started referring to Curtis as the “silver fox version” of her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

The comparisons didn’t stop there. With his salt-and-pepper hair, calm demeanor, and life coach wisdom, Curtis definitely carries a similar vibe to Theroux, though he comes with a whole different skill set—he’s all about self-growth, manifestation, and mental wellness. With over half a million Instagram followers, he regularly shares affirmations and quotes to inspire his audience to thrive.

Aniston and Theroux, who were once one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, officially separated in 2018 after marrying in 2015. Despite the split, they’ve stayed on good terms, often exchanging friendly comments on social media and keeping in touch through mutual friends like Ben Stiller. But for fans who’ve followed Jen’s romantic journey since her Friends days, this potential new chapter with Curtis has stirred fresh excitement.

Though neither Aniston nor Curtis has publicly confirmed anything, their easy chemistry and growing public presence together have fans buzzing. Whether or not they’re ready to label it, one thing’s for sure—Jen looks happy, confident, and totally in her element.

With a possible new romance blossoming, a powerful role coming up in an Apple TV+ adaptation, and dreams of hitting Broadway someday, Aniston seems to be embracing life with the same warmth and determination that’s made her a fan favorite for decades. Her trip to Mallorca may have been brief, but the spark it lit has left people wondering if the beloved actress has finally found love again—this time with someone who’s all about healing, purpose, and maybe even helping her fly a little higher.