“Why People Hate Nepo Babies” Meghan McCain Deletes Post Slamming Violet Affleck’s UN Speech

Meghan McCain is making headlines again, this time for taking aim at Violet Affleck after the 19-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner addressed the United Nations.

The daughter of the late Senator John McCain, who often reminded The View audience of her political roots during her time as a cohost, briefly posted criticism of Violet’s speech before quickly deleting it. Screenshots of the post, however, are now circulating online, reported by Yahoo.

“Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much,” McCain, 40, wrote in a now-deleted X post. “She has no business speaking at the UN… what she is speaking about is patently absurd.”

Violet, who is a freshman at Yale, had addressed the UN on Tuesday in New York City, speaking about clean air initiatives, masking, and efforts to help prevent cases of long COVID. She delivered the speech while wearing an N95 mask.

Photo Screenshot by Meghan McCain / X

“We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future,” Violet said during her address. “But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”

She cited medical research to underscore her point, quoting Yale professor Dr. Akiko Iwasaki: “At this point, the whole population is the control group, and after only five years, long COVID has surpassed asthma as the most common chronic illness in children five years and under.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that they reached out to both McCain and Violet’s parents for comment, but have yet to receive responses.

McCain’s criticism comes as no surprise to those who follow her online presence. She’s leaned heavily into calling out “nepo baby” culture, even labeling herself one in her X bio. Still, targeting Violet—a teenager advocating for public health—sparked heated reactions.

McCain has a long history of sharp public remarks aimed at Hollywood figures and her former colleagues on The View. She previously mocked Bradley Cooper over his film Maestro and described an unpleasant run-in with Jennifer Lopez on set. She’s also lashed out at her former cohosts, once calling them “crazy old people” who bullied and abused her during her time at the table.

“I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time,” McCain said in December 2023. “I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them — whole months without thinking about the show or anything. Apparently, I’m just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”

And in March 2025, McCain went after Alyssa Farah Griffin, who replaced her in The View’s conservative seat, questioning her credibility as a Republican woman. “How anyone thinks you represent any Republican woman in America is beyond me,” she wrote at the time.

While Violet Affleck has remained silent about the criticism, her UN speech has continued to spread online, drawing praise from advocates for clean air and long COVID awareness. McCain, meanwhile, may have deleted her latest jab, but not before it reignited the ongoing debate about privilege, influence, and who gets a platform at global events.