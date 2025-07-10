This Surprising Kitchen Staple Is the Secret to Kicking Ants Out for Good

If you’re someone who practically lives in the kitchen, chances are your cinnamon jar is always within arm’s reach. Whether you’re making a towering apple pie or getting your cinnamon rolls just right, this fragrant spice has earned a permanent spot on your spice rack. But cinnamon isn’t just for baking—it might be your secret weapon against an annoying summertime invader.

You know the drill. It’s a warm day, and suddenly your kitchen is full of tiny black ants marching straight up your garbage can or all over your countertop. It’s more than just gross. These little pests can carry foodborne bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, which could turn your delicious creations into a recipe for disaster.

Turns out, cinnamon doesn’t just make your house smell amazing. It can also help kick those ants to the curb. You can mix either cinnamon powder or essential oil with water to create a natural floor cleaner that ants absolutely hate, according to House Digest.

Why does it work so well? Ants may be small, but their sense of smell is next-level. They don’t have noses like we do—instead, their antennae do all the sniffing. As they wander around, they leave behind pheromone trails that guide other ants straight to the good stuff on your kitchen floor. That’s where cinnamon comes in. It doesn’t kill ants, but it messes up their pheromone trails so they lose track of where they’re going.

A study published in Insects highlighted that essential oils like EVOKE OCCU Cinnamon are top-notch natural ant repellents. Another study from The Journal of Emerging Investigators showed that mixing cinnamon oil with lemon juice creates an extra powerful combo that keeps ants away without the sketchy chemicals found in commercial bug sprays.

You’ve got a couple of options for using cinnamon to defend your home. One easy way is to add cinnamon to your mop water. If you’re going the essential oil route, just remember it’s not water-soluble. To make it mix better, start by adding the oil to a little grain alcohol or a splash of liquid Castile soap before pouring it into a bucket of hot water. Add around 10 to 20 drops and mop like you usually would. This approach works wonders on sticky spots where ants love to gather—and bonus, your whole house will smell amazing.

If you prefer a simpler route, toss a few cinnamon sticks into a pot of boiling water and use the brew as a natural cleaner. Not only will it freshen up your floors, but it’ll send a strong message to the ant colonies snooping around your kitchen.

No time to mop? No problem. Just sprinkle a bit of powdered cinnamon around the places ants seem to love, like baseboards, window sills, or that crack in the pantry. It’s not as thorough, but it’s still a solid line of defense.

So next time you see those little invaders making themselves at home, reach for your cinnamon. It’s cheap, natural, and way less gross than spraying chemicals all over your food prep zones.