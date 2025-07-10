Lauren Sanchez Just Stepped Out in Paris After Her Star-Studded Wedding and All Eyes Were on Her Dress and That Ring

Lauren Sanchez is living her best newlywed life and doing it in style. Just over a week after saying “I do” to Jeff Bezos in an over-the-top Italian wedding that had the internet buzzing, she made her first public appearance—and let’s just say, she made sure all eyes were on her.

Sanchez was spotted out in Paris looking every bit the newlywed as she hit the town for a fun girls’ night. And yes, she was absolutely glowing, reported Fox News. The 55-year-old former journalist stepped out with sisters Brooks and Sarah Jane Nader, but it was Lauren’s bold fashion choice that stole the show.

She rocked a fiery red minidress from Versace’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection, and it hugged her curves like it was made just for her. The dress featured a corset-style bodice and draped leather detailing that gave it a super sleek and sculpted vibe. She paired the look with black open-toe stilettos, oversized sunglasses, and a black Hermes handbag that added just the right amount of polish. Diamond stud earrings added some sparkle, but it was that massive ring on her finger that really grabbed attention. The bling was hard to miss and had everyone doing a double-take.

Her hair was worn down and straight, keeping the look effortlessly chic, while her whole vibe screamed “just married and loving it.”

The wedding may have been over, but the celebration wasn’t. Lauren looked like she was still riding high from the festivities as she enjoyed a night out in the French capital with her stylish crew. Brooks turned heads with a bold, sheer black top paired with knee-length leggings, choosing to skip the bra altogether for an edgy look. Sarah Jane went for a little drama, showing off a plunging black-and-white halter dress with a thigh-high slit that brought the glam.

The trio looked completely at ease strolling the Parisian streets, giving major girls’ night energy but with the fashion and flash of a red carpet moment.

Lauren’s Italian wedding to Bezos on June 27 was already the kind of event people couldn’t stop talking about, filled with luxury, star guests, and jaw-dropping views. Now, with her first public outing in the books, it’s clear she’s not done making statements. From the dress to the diamonds to that confident glow, Lauren is owning her moment.