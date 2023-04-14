Is Prince Harry Really Depressed In His Marriage To Meghan Markle?

Although Prince Harry may be conveying one message, others think that his body language is conveying a different one. It’s been suggested that the Duke of Sussex may be quite sad after marrying Meghan Markle.

At least, some individuals think so after seeing him in the Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan. As his wife spoke about her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth while doing an excessive curtsy for the camera, Harry seemed to be rather uncomfortable. What you should know is as follows.

I’ve known Harry since I held him as a newborn when Princess Diana was eating cereal in the kitchen at Windsor Castle, according to Darren McGrady, who used to be Princess Diana’s personal chef. The expression on his face as his wife chuckles about (having to) bow to The Queen says it all, in my opinion.

Harry has previously explained: “My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met before the peculiar moment. That was kind of a shock to her system since she had no concept of what it all included. How would you describe it to others?

How can you justify your grandmother-bowing behavior? Moreover, you must bow. There wasn’t like a huge ‘Now you’re going to meet my grandma’ moment, said Meghan. Before I was about to meet her, I was unaware of it.

In the meanwhile, a significant portion of the conversation with Oprah Winfrey focused on Harry’s anxiety about remarks made regarding Meghan Markle’s mixed-race origins.

And when he discusses unconscious prejudice, Prince Harry returns to that issue in this series, noting, “The problem with unconscious bias is it’s truly no one’s responsibility. Yet when it has been acknowledged or located inside you, you must make it right.

Media snooping receives a lot of attention in Harry and Meghan, with Prince Harry echoing his worry about “history repeating itself” as he discusses the passing of his mother, Princess Diana.