Mom Expecting 8th Child Has Quintuplets Instead and Then Is Devastated As Tragedy Strikes

“We were planning to have an eighth child, but there turned out to be more,” Dominika Clarke shared.

She and her husband Vince Clarke had always wanted their own real-life Cheaper By The Dozen family. But neither expected to receive the miracle of quintuplets being born when they began trying for their 8th child.

Quintuplets Born In Miracle Pregnancy

Dominika learned the odds of conceiving quintuplets are one in 52 million. She beamed as she commented, “As a mathematician, I like these kinds of statistics.”

They welcomed their newest additions, Arianna Daisy, Elizabeth May, Evangeline Rose, Charles Patrick, and Henry James. As a mom who always wanted a big family, she advised, “If you have a system, a calm approach, and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children.”

The family resides in Poland and was thrilled to bring their new little brood home to the Clarke nest. Sadly tragedy struck and they need our prayers.

Tragedy Strikes After Quintuplets Are Born

Their youngest son Henrey James passed away at just three days old after the quintuplets were born. He was delivered at less than 30 weeks via c-section with his siblings, and no one expected this to happen.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that little Henry James Clarke has lost the fight for life,” Dominika wrote.

“After times of sadness, we will remain positive. We will continue to support our 11 children and help them understand the news of their brother Henry James. We will remember little Henry in our hearts,” she wrote.

No parent should ever feel the loss of their child. As they walk through the valley and the shadow of death, we can lift up this grieving family to God as we pray for God’s comfort, strength, love, and solace.

Father God, losing a child is an incredibly difficult journey. We know you understand because you not only created little Henery James but we also know he is at your side in heaven. In the difficult days ahead, bless this family with your comfort and peace. Amen.