Alyssa Farah Griffin The View With Pregnancy Reveal After Whoopi Goldberg’s Viral Question

ABC’s “The View” took a turn for the emotional on Wednesday, October 2, when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin surprised her fellow panelists and the live audience by announcing she’s expecting her first child, a baby boy.

The big reveal happened during the second “Hot Topics” segment. What began as a lighthearted discussion about embarrassing moments quickly shifted into a tearful celebration that had the studio audience cheering and her co-hosts rushing in for hugs.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg kicked things off by introducing the segment, and when it came to Farah Griffin’s turn, she admitted she didn’t have a fresh embarrassing story. Instead, she said she had a clip that had aged in a hilariously fitting way. The video rolled back to a September 2023 episode, when Goldberg abruptly stopped mid-sentence during a live broadcast to ask her point-blank, “Are you pregnant?” The question stunned Farah Griffin at the time, especially since her mother-in-law happened to be in the audience.

As the clip ended, Farah Griffin smiled and turned to Goldberg with a playful challenge. “So Whoopi, do you want to ask me again?” she said, rubbing her belly as the audience erupted. The camera zoomed in on Goldberg, who froze in disbelief before bursting into a grin.

Whoopi Goldberg began the segment, and when it was Farah Griffin’s turn (Photo Screenshot by The View / X)

Her fellow co-hosts immediately swarmed her, hugging and crying as Farah Griffin beamed. “I’m so glad to not have to hide it anymore, I can breathe!” she said, laughing through tears as the audience broke into applause.

The sweet reveal lit up social media, with fans sharing clips of the moment and congratulating the 35-year-old on her journey to motherhood. Within minutes, the announcement was trending, with viewers calling it one of the most heartfelt live TV moments of the year.

Sunny Hostin joked that she had been onto the secret for a while. “We sit next to each other at the table, and I’ve been watching her closely,” she teased, saying she had noticed Farah Griffin often resting her hands on her stomach. Joy Behar and Sara Haines chimed in too, calling it “the best Hot Topic ever” as they embraced their colleague.

Farah Griffin, who married Justin Griffin in 2021, opened up about how much the moment meant to her. She revealed that she and her husband had been through five rounds of IVF before conceiving. “It’s been a long road, but we’re so excited to finally say it out loud,” she said. The former White House Communications Director added that she’s due in early 2026 and expressed her gratitude to the audience and her co-hosts for their support.

“I can finally just enjoy it,” she said, smiling wide. “It’s been such a blessing.”

The touching on-air reveal wrapped up a show filled with tears, laughter, and celebration, a rare mix that even longtime fans of “The View” agreed they won’t be forgetting anytime soon.