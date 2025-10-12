“She’s in trouble” Trump team insiders reportedly sour on Pam Bondi

Trouble may be brewing for Attorney General Pam Bondi, and it’s reportedly coming from inside Donald Trump’s own circle. According to Wired reporter Jake Lahut, several Trump administration insiders are turning on Bondi — and the criticism seems to be growing louder.

Lahut appeared on MSNBC on Saturday to discuss a recent Truth Social post from Trump aimed at Bondi. The post followed a situation involving Trump’s newly appointed prosecutor, who he claimed had gone “rogue” by charging Trump’s political enemies without notifying Bondi first. That move apparently sparked questions within Trump’s team about how much control Bondi really has.

Lahut explained that while he doesn’t want to speculate about who might be leaking information, it raises an interesting possibility. “Now, I never want to speculate into a competitor’s sourcing, but what it does make you wonder is whoever leaked this, were they okay with the implication that either Pam Bondi isn’t on top of this, or that Halligan might look like she’s jumping rank, and there’s really no downside to doing that internally,” he said.

He added that his own reporting backs up the idea that Bondi’s position inside Trump’s circle has become shaky. “What I can tell you from my reporting is that Pam Bondi is very much on the ropes internally,” Lahut said. “I did this informal poll in one of my most recent stories for the newsletter, where I asked Trump officials to rank one through five who the cabinet members in the worst standing were. And one of these guys put Bondi one through four. Really just like lumped in everyone else at the end. So the knives are definitely starting to come out for her.”

It’s unclear whether Bondi’s relationship with Trump himself has changed or if this tension is mostly brewing among his staff. What does seem clear is that there’s growing unease about her leadership — especially after the prosecutor incident that Trump himself brought into the spotlight.

Bondi, who has long been considered a loyal ally of the president, has not yet commented publicly on the situation. But with insiders reportedly whispering and leaks surfacing, it looks like she may be facing one of the biggest political fights of her career — and this time, it’s not against Trump’s opponents, but from within his own team.