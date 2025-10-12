“She started crying and I was so relieved” Baby born on subway gets lifetime free rides

It was just another day on the Tashkent Metro until it turned into something no one will ever forget. A woman went into labor right at the Gafur Gulyam station — and ended up giving birth to a baby girl on the platform.

According to the Metro’s press service, both the mother and her newborn will reportedly be able to use the city’s subway system for free for the rest of their lives. The metro staff member who helped deliver the baby will also be honored for her quick action.

“The birth of a baby at Gafur Gulyam station surprised many,” the Metro administration said in a statement. “In honor of this unforgettable event, the Tashkent Metro administration has decided to present a special card granting the mother and her newborn daughter the right to use the metro free of charge for life. This gift symbolizes the dedication and humanity of metro employees and will hold a special place in the history of the capital’s Metro.”

That “dedication and humanity” came from Naima Makhamadjonova, the duty attendant who rushed to help when the mother went into labor. She said the experience was both terrifying and unforgettable.

“I was more scared because of the responsibility. I was worried that nothing would happen to the mother or the baby,” she told reporters. “It turns out the first aid training we received wasn’t in vain. The baby was a girl. When she was born, she had turned blue and didn’t seem to be breathing at first. We gently rubbed her shoulders and placed her on her mother’s chest. After a moment, she opened her eyes a little. We patted her back softly, and then she started crying. When I heard her voice, I was so relieved.”

Makhamadjonova said she tied the baby’s umbilical cord because she was afraid of infection if she tried to cut it. “It was necessary for the baby’s health,” she said.

Both the mother and baby were taken to the hospital soon after and are said to be in good health.

The remarkable birth happened yesterday at Gafur Gulyam station and has since become the talk of the city — a rare moment of joy on a subway system that, at least for one family, will now always feel like home.