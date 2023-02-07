Twitter criticizes Ben Affleck for looking ‘bored’ and ‘miserable’ at Grammys with Jennifer Lopez: “Ben was on his best behavior”

While Jennifer Lopez appeared to be having a great time at the 2023 Grammys event, her husband, Ben Affleck, appeared to be bored to be in the crowd on music’s greatest night. Fans said on Twitter that the actor appeared “bored” amid the telecast’s many cutaways of the power couple.

Ben Affleck doing the Ben Affleck meme again. #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/xDlul2r40T — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) February 6, 2023

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one user tweeted, while another added, “Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife.” A user praised the show’s director for the numerous audience shots of Ben and Jen, writing, “Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you.”

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

During the epic “Back to Motown” medley, Jennifer was shown happily dancing along as the pair stood at their table, while the Argo actor appeared stoned-faced. “Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the Grammys 2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush ‘Higher Ground.'”

Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/dIyoRN0AcJ — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) February 6, 2023

Jennifer did not walk the red carpet, and she did not perform at the Grammys. Instead, she walked onstage to deliver the evening’s first prize, Best Pop Vocal Album. The Shotgun Wedding actress looked lovely in a navy gown with a sheer skirt and sleeves with long crystal tassels.

Fans were quick to remark Ben Affleck was upset with his decision to attend the 2023 Grammys with his wife Jennifer Lopez. A source tells In Touch exclusively why the actor “looked anxious and bored” while sitting in the crowd at the awards presentation.

“Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only reason he was there,” the insider reveals. “But it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him.”