Grammy Awards 2023: Some best red carpet fashion moments

The beauty of the Grammy Awards red carpet is that it’s one of the few red carpets where celebrities are open to being more experimental with their fashion choices. The Grammys have given us some of the best carpet looks in the history books, with celebrities willing to go more daring each and every year.

For the 2023 Grammys, the stars did not disappoint. Each celebrity committed to their own look, from bold hues to chic blacks and everything in between taking center stage. From Doja Cat in skintight latex atelier Versace to Bebe Rexha in Barbie pink Moschino,

Here are the best red carpet-moments from the 2023 Grammy Awards.