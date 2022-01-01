Jennifer Lopez claims a wedding video of her serenading Ben Affleck was taken without her permission

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram this weekend to express her displeasure with a leaked video from her wedding to Ben Affleck.

On Thursday, a new video popped up of the pop star serenading her husband at their August 20 wedding reception. In the video posted by TMZ, Affleck can be seen sitting in the middle of the dance floor in the video, while Lopez and her backup dancers perform a song and dance for him.

People, Billboard, Vulture, Entertainment Tonight, and Extra were among the other outlets to report on the footage and include a link to the TMZ story that contained the clip. According to Billboard, the song Lopez sang to Affleck is also unreleased.

After the clip was shared on Instagram by fan page @jlow0rld, Lopez wrote in the comments that it was “stolen without our consent and sold for money.” She also noted that her guests signed non-disclosure agreements for the event.

“This was taken without our permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. This is our choice to share,” the actress wrote.

Lopez also stated that she puts out exclusive content through her newsletter, OnTheJLo, and will share more details about the couple’s big day when she is ready.

The fan page posted a screenshot of Lopez’s comment on Saturday, with the caption “out of respect for Bennifer and their private moments.” Lopez later commented on the screenshot post.

Lopez and Affleck married in July but had a second, lavish ceremony with friends and family at Affleck’s Georgia estate. TMZ and a fan page on Twitter shared photos of the couple and their guests dressed all in white, as well as behind-the-scenes details like a firework show.

The bride wore three Ralph Lauren gowns on her wedding day, according to Vogue. According to the outlet, handmade ruffles were attached to the skirt of Lopez’s ceremony gown using “over 1,000 handkerchiefs and over 500 metres of fabric.”

According to Us Weekly, Lopez and Affleck are currently on their second honeymoon in Italy. The couple went to Paris after legally marrying in Las Vegas last month, according to the outlet.

The couple first became engaged in 2002, only to postpone their wedding and end their relationship two years later. In 2021, they rekindled their romance and got engaged for the second time in April.