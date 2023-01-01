Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their First Child: “What a blessed day”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family has grown by one! The couple’s baby was born on Friday, January 13, the proud father revealed hours later. Legend, 43, informed a private concert crowd that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.”

“What a blessed day,” he said. While he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” the singer says he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” in the hospital. Attendees at the special event quickly took to social media to spread the good news.

“@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning,” one concertgoer wrote. The birth of their baby follows the couple’s heartbreaking pregnancy loss in October 2020. Miles Theodore and Luna Simone are already the couple’s children.

In an interview with PEOPLE in March, the multi-hyphenate discussed his family’s preparations for their new addition. “We’re all excited,” Legend said, “and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what’s happening, so they’re really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they’ll be good at being a big sister and big brother.”

Teigen, 37, told PEOPLE in September that Luna and Miles were “very excited” about their family’s new member and that they found out about her pregnancy early on. “Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant,” she said. “I told them very, very early.”

“They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy’s belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that’s happened before,” explained Teigen, who announced her pregnancy in August.

“They’ve been excited for a long time,” added the star of her two older kids. “I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy for them because they’ve known since the day. But they’ve been really very excited.”