All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Less than a week after shining bright on the carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, the stars were back at it for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

The event, which honored the best (as voted on by the critics) in TV and film, was just as lengthy as the Globes (three hours and counting) but had more categories. Translation: The 2023 Critics Choice Awards had—lucky for us—even more star power on the red carpet. Plus, several stars who couldn’t attend the Globes due to scheduling—like Julia Roberts and Aubrey Plaza—were at the Critics Choice Awards.

While red was the color of the night in 2022, everyone mixed it up at this year’s ceremony, including the men. Here are all the looks from the red carpet.