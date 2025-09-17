Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried Bring Dark Secrets to Life in First Trailer for ‘The Housemaid’

Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for The Housemaid, the big screen take on Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestselling thriller, and it’s already teasing a story packed with secrets, tension, and more than a few jaw-dropping twists.

Directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the film follows Sydney Sweeney as Millie, a young housemaid who takes a job with a wealthy family only to discover that their polished life hides disturbing secrets of its own. Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar play the enigmatic couple who employ her, while Michele Morrone rounds out the cast as the brooding groundskeeper.

People reports that Feig couldn’t stop praising his cast, saying Sweeney and Seyfried captured the creeping suspense of McFadden’s novel with ease. He described both actresses as “effortless” in their roles, embodying the psychological intensity that drives the story.

Sydney Sweeney Unveils Dark New Role in The Housemaid Trailer and Fans Are Losing It (Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate)

Lionsgate executive Erin Westerman echoed the sentiment, calling the pairing “perfect” for characters whose lives are defined by secrecy and emotional complexity. It’s a matchup designed to keep audiences guessing who is hiding what until the very end.

For Sweeney, the character of Millie is exactly the type of role she gravitates toward. “The type of character I love to play: complex, strong and with a little something up her sleeve,” she explained. Seyfried added that the adaptation delivers on everything fans loved about the original book: “the secrets, the tension and the twists.”

With bestselling source material, a star-studded cast, and a director known for balancing style with suspense, The Housemaid looks like it’s gearing up to be one of the most talked about thrillers of the year. The trailer sets the tone with eerie glances, subtle clues, and just enough mystery to make you wonder who’s really in control.